today at 3:22 pm
Published 3:25 pm

Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations in April:

LOCATIONWEEK STOCKEDNUMBER OF TROUT
Hayden Creek PondApril 12-16600
Hyde Creek PondApril 12-16200
Kids Creek PondApril 26-30550
Hayden Creek PondApril 26-30600

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. 

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

