Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations in April:
|LOCATION
|WEEK STOCKED
|NUMBER OF TROUT
|Hayden Creek Pond
|April 12-16
|600
|Hyde Creek Pond
|April 12-16
|200
|Kids Creek Pond
|April 26-30
|550
|Hayden Creek Pond
|April 26-30
|600
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
