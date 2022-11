Many of you know how much you love Christmas, however Thanksgiving might be becoming a little more fun to some. Decorations and requests for thankful music are the talk about on our morning show. What do you think? Call us at 208-534-9957 and give your opinion. What can we do to make Thanksgiving a bigger deal? And where can we buy this inflatable?

