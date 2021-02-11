Mr. Peanut joins the Skippy family in a $3.4 billion sale

Money

It’s been a chaotic few years for Mr. Peanut, who died in early 2020 and was reborn as a baby nut as part of a Super Bowl ad campaign.

Now he has a new home: Kraft is selling Planters to Hormel, the maker of Spam and Skippy, in a $3.35 billion deal.

The sale, which is expected to close this year, will give Hormel ownership of most products included in the Planters brand, including mixed nuts, trail mix, Corn Nuts, Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls. Planters brought in about $1 billion in sales in 2020.

For Kraft, ditching Planters will offer a chance to focus on its most successful brands like Lunchables, the company said in a news release Thursday. The deal also helps Hormel expand its snack offerings at a time when people are eating at home more.

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio has been leading an effort to turn Kraft Heinz’s prospects around.

Before the pandemic, Kraft was struggling. Many on Wall Street said it failed to adapt to the changing tastes of consumers, who are shying away from processed foods.

Analysts have also questioned the strategic decisions of private equity firm 3G, which partnered with Berkshire Hathaway to first buy Heinz and then merge it with Kraft in a 2015 deal. After Berkshire Hathaway, 3G is the second-largest shareholder of the company. Following the merger, the combined company worked to cut costs — at the expense of much-needed innovation, according to Wall Street analysts.

In 2019, the company announced a $15 billion writedown of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. It later announced a nearly $500 million writedown in the value of several other poorly performing brands, including Velveeta, Maxwell House and Miracle Whip.

But the pandemic, which has driven people to stock up on pantry staples and nostalgic foods, has helped boost Kraft’s sales.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales grew 6% to $6.9 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations. Shares of the company popped nearly 2% before the market opened Thursday.

-— CNN’s Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.