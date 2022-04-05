Europe could ban Russian coal imports

By Mark Thompson and Chris Liakos, CNN Business

Europe is considering banning imports of coal from Russia as part of a new round of sanctions triggered by recent evidence of atrocities in Ukraine.

The measures were announced Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and still need the approval of all 27 EU member states. The bloc has already imposed four rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is waging a cruel and ruthless war in Ukraine, not only against its brave troops but also against its civilian population,” she told reporters. “It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this point.”

“We will impose an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros [$4.4 billion] per year,” she added.

If approved, the coal ban will be the first coordinated embargo by the European Union on the vast energy exports that power Russia’s economy and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue each year.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.