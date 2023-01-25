Tesla reports record earnings but tighter profit margins

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but said its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped.

The leading electric vehicle maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share in the quarter, up from 85 cents a share a year earlier, and its previous record of $1.07 a share in the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast EPS of $1.13.

For the full-year, the company had adjusted earnings per share of $4.07, up from $2.26 in 2021. But the closely-watched automotive gross margin fell to 25.9% from 27.9% in the third quarter and 30.6% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.