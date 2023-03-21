Dominion wants Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to testify at trial, court filing shows

By Marshall Cohen

Dominion wants to put Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch on the witness stand at next month’s expected defamation trial against Fox News, according to court filings.

The voting machine company is asking a judge to order the 92-year-old Fox Corporation chairman and his CEO son to testify after private messages uncovered in the case showed network executives knew some of Fox News’ top hosts were promoting election lies to its audience. Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, are resisting these efforts, which also include an attempt to compel testimony from Fox Corporation chief legal officer Viet Dinh and board member Paul Ryan, the former House speaker.

“Although Dominion seeks to compel Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Viet Dinh, and Paul Ryan, the Court should decline to compel their appearance at trial due to the hardships on those witnesses, and the undue burden given their limited knowledge of pertinent facts,” the Fox parties wrote in a filing Monday.

Fox News argued that Dominion should instead rely on the “lengthy depositions” that these witnesses already gave.

“Compelling live testimony at trial will add nothing other than media interest. But this is a trial, not a public relations campaign,” lawyers for the right-wing network wrote.

There is a hearing today on summary judgments in Delaware Superior Court after both Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News asked the judge overseeing the closely watched defamation case to essentially declare their side the winner of the lawsuit and avert a trial.

Dominion is arguing that it has already proven “actual malice.” It claims internal Fox emails and texts uncovered in the case demonstrate that Fox personalities and executives knew that they were promoting false claims about Dominion rigging the 2020 election, and therefore, they were defamed.

Fox News is arguing that it is fully protected by the First Amendment. It claims Dominion hasn’t shown anything strong enough to overcome the high bar that the First Amendment provides, protecting good-faith journalists from speech-chilling defamation lawsuits.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Tuesday that he’s keeping an open mind as he considers whether to decide the case before it goes to trial.

“I have not made a decision. I have not pre-decided this,” Davis said at the start of a major hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Davis told both sides that “I need to be educated” on their arguments for summary judgment, the primary purpose of Tuesday’s hearing. Dominion and Fox have filed motions seeking summary judgment, asking the judge to declare them the winner of the lawsuit without the need of a trial.

The hearing, which is still underway, is first dealing with a set of procedural issues.

Lawyers from both sides said they had a wide range of issues to discuss Tuesday — including the summary judgment motions, arguments over compelling testimony from major Fox News witnesses, and disputes over how much of the record to keep redacted and shielded from public view.

“Everybody is going to get an opportunity to speak,” Davis said. “I’m not the Supreme Court, so I don’t have a clock up here, and I’m not going to cut you off… This is stressful enough. Don’t be stressed that I’ll cut you off on a time basis.”

