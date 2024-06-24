Prosecutors urge Justice Department to file criminal charges against Boeing over 737 Max

By Chris Isidore and Evan Perez, CNN

New York (CNN) — Prosecutors are urging the Justice Department to file criminal charges against Boeing for safety issues surrounding its 737 Max, although top Justice Department officials haven’t made a final decision, a source familiar with the development tells CNN.

The criminal charges are just the latest severe blow to the reputation of Boeing, a company once known for the quality and safety of its commercial jets. Beyond two fatal crashes of the 737 Max in 2018 and 2019, the company has faced a series of questions about the safety and quality of its jets. In January, a door plug on a 737 Max flown by Alaska Air blew out early in a flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the jet, and further damaging Boeing’s reputation.

The Justice Department and Boeing had reached an agreement in January of 2021 to settle charges it defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration during the process of certifying the 737 Max to carry its first passengers. The plane started service in 2017, but suffered two fatal crashes – in October 2018 and March of 2019, which led to a 20-month grounding of the jet. The cause of the crashes proved to be a design flaw, Boeing has admitted.

The 2021 settlement would have spared Boeing any criminal liability despite the Justice department’s statement at that time that “misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA” had hidden potential problems with the the design flaw.

Reuters first reported the charging recommendation. Boeing declined to comment on that report earlier Monday, and did not immediately respond to another request for comment Monday evening.

Boeing has told prosecutors that it will contest claims that it violated the 2021 deal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

