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Oil prices climb after Iran warns against US ground invasion

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Published 4:25 PM

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Oil prices climbed Sunday after Tehran warned against a US ground invasion, despite President Donald Trump saying on Friday that negotiations would continue to end the war.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.7% to about $107 per barrel. US crude rose 2% to $101.

Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday said the country’s forces are “waiting” for American troops. The warning came after Trump on Friday said “talks are ongoing” and extended the deadline for his ultimatum calling on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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