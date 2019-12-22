Rain/Snow before Christmas

News

Partly Cloudy for Monday with temps above freezing and above normal for this time of the year. Lows remain chilly but above average. Snow/Rain, then snow for some overnight coverage, beginning in the central mountains tonight - then a 50/50 chance for Christmas Eve. 1-4" possible for the SE Highlands, and chances are lower for Christmas Day and clearing Thursday. Temperatures will cool down after Christmas with overnight lows in the single digits.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather