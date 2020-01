News

It could be a new tradition for the city of Rupert to bring in the new year.

Hundreds of people watched from the town square as a giant beet dropped from a crane to ring in the new year. Fireworks then dazzled the crowd.

This was the first time for the city to use the lit up imitation beet.

The beet was 22 feet tall, 12 feet in diameter, according to Ryan McEuen.