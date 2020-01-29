Weston woman named Ultimate Extreme Huntress

News

WESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lindsay Christensen had already held the title of Extreme Huntress when she was named Ultimate Extreme Huntress earlier this month.

The bowhunter won the Extreme Huntress title in 2017 and was invited to compete for the Ultimate title, against other former winners, in 2019.

"The competition this time was a lot harder, a lot tougher," she said. "Obviously, the other girls had previously won, as well."

Based on the level of difficulty, Christensen said she felt fortunate to have taken home the title.

"Every single one of the girls were well-deserving of the title. So, I'm very honored to have won," she said.

Starting with a group of 10 women in February, the competition was filmed in Texas and then Zimbabwe, with the winner being announced at the Dallas Safari Club show two weeks ago.