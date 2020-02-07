12 avalanches in 24 hours

Local News

GENEVA, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - An avalanche crossed U.S. 89 at Geneva Summit between Montpelier and Geneva Thursday afternoon.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office closed the highway while Idaho Transportation Department crews plowed through it with a rotary plow in order to clear the road.

Another slide crossed the highway again Friday morning. A snowplow driver for ITD said there had been 12 slides in 24 hours along this stretch of Montpelier Canyon. Six of those avalanches happened Friday. Two blocked the Highway 89 entirely.

A witness following the slide seen in the photos said, "the slide was 6' tall and at least 100' long, clear across the road."

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office reported the most recent slide had been cleared and Hwy 89 from Montpelier to Geneva is open.