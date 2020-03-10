Bingham Healthcare opens new urgent care center

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Pocatello Tuesday for 1st Choice Urgent Care.

Part of Bingham Healthcare, the center is located off of Bannock Hwy. and offers medical care to those on the south side of the Gate City.

"When you look at the south side of Pocatello, there hasn't really been a lot of options for the community," Jericho Cline, director of marketing and public relations for Bingham Healthcare, said. "We saw a really good opportunity ... this made a lot of sense."

The office has been open for several weeks. Appointments are not needed.