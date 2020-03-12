Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:46 am

Another Jazz star tests positive for coronavirus

hypatia-h_7cea5646e8047dd33b377648c8bec9b7-h_088800101e5c61ab6159cfc7a626eeec_preview

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KIFI/KIDK) - The Utah Jazz has a second player testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell joins Rudy Gobert as the two players to test positive for the virus in the NBA.

Players from around the league are being tested, but no other cases have been confirmed.

The Utah Jazz released in a statement, "We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward."

On Wednesday, the NBA announced they would suspend the remainder of the season.

Breaking News / Coronavirus Coverage / Local News / Sports / Top Stories
Michael Collett

Michael Collett

Michael is the executive producer and 10 p.m. and Newsline producer.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply