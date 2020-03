News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress said a recent survey showed that more than 80% of district parents, teachers and students were in favor of a four-day week.

Over 2,000 surveys were reviewed, according to Kress.

The decision now sits with the district board. A public meeting is planned for March 18 at 6 p.m., no location has been set yet.