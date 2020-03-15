Bonneville School District 93 relaxes attendance policy, cancels classes Thursday, Friday

News

The Bonneville School Board of trustees met with an emergency board meeting on Sunday evening.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme updated the board on meetings he had with local health officials and government leaders.

Dr. Woolstenhulme proposed to relax the 90% attendance policy for the remainder of the school year. This would allow parents and students to stay home if they felt to do so.

Dr. Woolstenhulme said many parents have expressed concerns about their children's health and their own health.

The board approved the motion.

The board also approved canceling classes this Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, calling it a professional development day for teachers and staff. The days would be used to help deep clean the schools and allow teachers to create lessons for students if they are at home.

Students are on the spring break March 23 - 27.

The board will meet again Wednesday night for their regular scheduled meeting and will most likely address more items related to the coronavirus outbreak.