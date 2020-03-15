More rain Sunday, clearing for Monday

News

Today: A chance of rain before noon, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.