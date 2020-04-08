A much needed diaper donation expected next week

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Imagine the frustration of being a parent and not being able to get diapers.

That is the struggle many in our area are facing. But, now families in need will get some diapers thanks to a big donation to an existing partnership between the Idaho Diaper Bank and the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

"We want to make sure there's a continuous supply of diapers in the community and the national diaper bank guideines are 50 diapers per baby per month- that's about a week supply," Idaho Diaper Bank Executive Director Kate Aravich said.

The parent company of Huggies is expected to donate around 275,000 diapers next week.

Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls incoming Executive Director Ariel Jackson has been talking to the Diaper Bank for years.

"We decided to venture out of our food bubble and get them to the people who needed them," Jackson said.

Affording diapers can be a struggle for lower income families on assistance programs.

"Diapers cannot be paid for with food stamps or WIC which is women infants and children program. People don't believe that, but it's true. Also, in the state we tax diapers so it's even a bigger burden for low income families," Aravich said.

Smaller bags of diapers are almost impossible to find right now on store shelves. That adds a lot of financial stress in an already difficult time.

Outgoing Executive Director of the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls Dave Manson recognized the need right now.

"We have not really focused on distributing diapers our focus is on food and food insecurity and hunger but we have every once in a whole gotten small donations of diapers in," Manson said. "We do have very robust baby food and formula program. So from time to time, we would offer diapers only because we had a few on hand."

For many families, the choice between diapers and paying a bill is very real. The pandemic has only increased the need at the food bank.

"We couldn't pass it up because one of the things we are always getting asked when folks ask about baby food or formula is do you have diapers. So, Ariel decided she wanted to be able to say yes during this crisis," Manson says.

Depending on the demand the donation is expected to help more than 55,000 babies this year.

