Easter at the Pocatello Veterans Home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Not everyone gets to celebrate Easter at home this year.

That's why the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello is bringing holiday traditions to their guests. Without volunteers or visitors, staff are spread a little thin these days. But they still had the chance to dye eggs and meet the Easter bunny. You can see some photos here.

Local News 8's Emma Iannacone spoke with some veterans, who shared their favorite Easter traditions.

“If I was at home, we’d have all the family over for Easter and we’d cook for 26 people,” said Mike Myers.

“We’d be having a good meal with just the family. I’ve got 5 kids, 15 grandkids, I think probably a lot of them would be there and we’d be having a big celebration for Easter,” said Neil Fullmer.

“I have a great-granddaughter now and if I was home I’d put eggs out for her. But I’d use the plastic egg and not the real one, becuase she probably couldn’t find it,” said Chris Head.

“That’s one of our big family traditions. We all get together and hunt for like 300 Easter eggs,” said Jeff Hall.

“We’d just like to wish everyone a happy Easter and I hope this virus gets over with soon," Myers said.