Diaper donation arrives at the food bank

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Add another essential item to the long list at the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

Along with those strawberries and oranges, diapers are climbing the list of priorities for struggling families.

Community Food Basket's Executive Director Ariel Jackson explains the need is high for a number of reasons. She says, "It's a real need for those who are not working right now, are stuck at home, who don't have an income coming in and a lot of times the shelves are empty."

The needs of some of our smallest neighbors has always been a pressing issue for our area. A volunteer with the food basket saw the need a started a program. For families on a fixed budget the extra help can go a long way.

Volunteer Miranda Marquit helps with the baby specific items. Marquit says, "People who come in we don't think about the fact that there are people who need baby food baby formula even diapers and so that's what we provide."

A Volunteer asks each car if they need baby items. For baby food needs, they are then given a care package with specific food groups to meet nutritional guidelines.

Over 280,000 diapers from Kimberly Clark arrived at the warehouse this morning. But, this is not a permanent "new normal."

Jackson says, "For the Community Food Basket we are temporarily distributing during the crisis."

There are several locations you can go to get diapers starting as soon as tomorrow. It's always best to call ahead for specific times and any additional instructions.

-Community Food Basket- Idaho Falls

-Blackfoot Community Dinner Table

-Salvation Army

-St. Vincent De Paul

-Teton Valley Food Pantry

The following locations will have diapers for existing participants:

-Southwest Public Health

-Parents as Teachers Program

-Shepherds Inn and Pregnancy Support Center

-Foster Care