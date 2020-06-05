Body pulled from Snake River

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department confirmed with KIDK Eyewitness News 3 and Local News 8 that a man's body was pulled from the Snake River Friday evening.

Jessica Clements with IFPD said dispatch took multiple calls of a body in the water between the Pancheri Bridge and South Tourist Park.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's office dive team was able to retrieve the body.

Investigators believe they do know who the man is. However, they are confirming and must notify the man's family before his identity is publicly released.