Fremont County mask order in place

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fremont County officials say the county is under a mandatory mask order, aimed at decreasing spread of COVID-19.



Under the order, every person is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when a person is in a public place, other non-household members are present, and physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.



At the Fremont County Courthouse, screenings will take place at the west door. Other entrances to the building are closed.



