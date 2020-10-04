Skip to Content
Garbage fire at Bonneville Transfer Station

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls firefighters are on the scene of a large fire inside the Bonneville Transfer Station on 2455 Hemmert Ave.

Officials say the fire is contained as of 9:30 p.m., but not completely out. Crews plan to be on site for a while, but won't know the cause until Monday.

The fire was called in just before 7 p.m. when someone was driving by and saw thick black smoke pouring out of the building.

Firefighters had to cut through the doors to get into the building because the garage doors would not open.

Officials say the fire is burning household garbage in the pit area.


