Challis, Salmon communities raise money for young man’s surgery

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Rowdy Piva of Challis, Idaho is turning 21 Thursday, but instead of celebrating, he's in Minnesota fighting for his health.

Rowdy was diagnosed with a rare genetic pancreatitis associated with the SPINK1 protein, which has caused him chronic stomach pain for most of his childhood.

The Piva’s have had to go out of state for care since Rowdy has such a rare genetic mutation. They first got the diagnosis from doctors in Dillon, MT. In November, that diagnosis was confirmed by the specialists at Mayo Clinic, who referred them to the University of Minnesota for a total pancreatectomy and an auto-islet transplantation.

“On Friday, I go in at like 5 a.m. to have my pancreas, spleen, my gallbladder, and part of my small intestine removed. They’re going to send my pancreas to a different department and islet cells will be taken out of my pancreas and put back in my liver, so hopefully, in six months to a year they will be producing insulin in my liver and I won’t be diabetic,” Rowdy said.

The overall medical cost for the surgery is $400,000, but the Piva's Blue Cross of Idaho insurance policy is denying coverage, Rowdy said.

“After the second denial, they don’t even answer when Rowdy tries to call. The surgeon here from the University has tried to call,” said Rowdy's mom Jennifer, who is with Rowdy in Minnesota as he prepares for the surgery.

“The hard part for the family and the hard part for me is the complete lack of response. It’s a very serious, life altering procedure he needs and they won’t even call us back,” said Chip Giles, a personal injury attorney in Salmon who has taken on Rowdy's case pro-bono.

“I used to work for insurance companies and a lot of them are great. But unfortunately for people who are in Rowdy’s position and injured plaintiffs, a lot of people who pay insurance premiums in the state of Idaho mostly through Blue Cross--because they’re our big provider--this happens often. And it happens when they have to shell out a big sum of money,” Giles said.

Now, the Piva's have to come up with $400,000 for the life-altering procedure. A big feat on their own, but the small Challis and Salmon communities have stepped up to help.

“People have been having fundraisers left and right. Auctions, walk-a-thons, you name it. And our two communities are not the most wealthy communities in Idaho by a long shot, and they’ve raised I think over $100,000 for his medical expenses to-date,” Giles said.

Friend Jace Abatti set up a GoFundMe for Rowdy, which has raised nearly $70,000.

The Challis elementary and high schools organized a walk-a-thon on Feb. 23 to raise money for Rowdy’s surgery, and they raised $35,000 in one day. Several restaurants in the area also raised money for Rowdy's medical expenses. Family members are selling T-Shirts and baked goods to raise money.

In total, the Piva’s have raised close to $130,000 for the surgery. To avoid delaying it any longer, they’ve taken out a loan to cover the rest.

“So it has been amazing what our community has put together and the support they’ve shown,” Jennifer said.

For Rowdy, the community help is humbling.

“I didn’t really want to have to ask for help, so I was a little bit embarrassed at first. But everyone was more than willing to help and it makes me feel really good. I’m very thankful for everybody’s generosity. It’s just been a lot to deal with,” Rowdy said.

Rowdy will stay in Minnesota for 4-6 weeks post-surgery while doctors watch his insulin levels.

KIFI reached out to Blue Cross of Idaho for comment, but they decline to comment on all individual cases due to privacy and insurance laws.