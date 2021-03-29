Jackson approves summer “parklets”

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - After a successful experiment last year, the Jackson Town Council has once again approved the use of “parklets” during the summer of 2021.



A parklet is described as an extension of sidewalk to provide more space and amenities for people using the street. They are usually installed on parking lanes and use several parking spaces. They typically extend out from the sidewalk at the level of the sidewalk to the width of the adjacent parking space.



The Council approved the permitting of parklets in town, both on public and private land.



Businesses interested in participating can find applications here.