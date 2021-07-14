Rexburg Albertson’s manager calls it day after 46 years

News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - For more than 46 years, a Rexburg man has given his career to keeping us fed.

Family and many people from the community celebrated Kevin Stevens' last day at work at Albertson's.

Stevens started with the store back in 1976 as a bagger in the Nampa store.

He worked his way up and moved to Rexburg in 1997 as the store director.

Stevens also served with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce for many years helping with many community projects.