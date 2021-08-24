Virginia Transformer Celebrates 50 Years

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Virginia Transformer Corporation, the largest U.S.-based power transformer manufacturer, will recognize a half century of service in Pocatello.

During the ceremony, remarks will be given by Virginia Transformer CEO Prabhat Jain and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

During the last half century, the company has helped power some of the nation’s most notable customers including Walt Disney, FermiLab, the Washington & New York City Metro, and NASA

The company also grew from a local workforce of 30 to more than 500, with 1,500 people across five North American plants.

Virginia Transformer contributes more than $100 million in annual economic impact to the region.