New fire restrictions coming to Idaho forests and rangelands

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Federal and state agencies will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions across central and eastern Idaho starting this Friday, August 7. The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands ordered the restrictions due to very high fire danger and dry conditions on rangelands and forested lands.

The restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of preventable human-caused wildfires on federal, state and private lands.

Other participating agencies include the Fort Hall Agency BIA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Reclamation. According to fire management officials, the order applies to forestland and rangelands at all elevations.

In central Idaho, the restrictions cover portions of Custer County north and east of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The order also applies to all lands in Lemhi County that are not designated as federal wilderness.

Areas under restriction in eastern Idaho include the Big Desert, Caribou and Centennial zones. These zones encompass lands in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Oneida and Teton counties.

Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.

Private landowners may use fire structures on their own land if the improvement is made of permanent metal or concrete. Such structures must have a clearance of 10 feet on all sides that is free of any flammable vegetation. This exemption does not include metal fire pans. Private landowners are also permitted to use charcoal or propane barbecues on their own property if the coals are disposed of properly. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels, such as propane campfires, are allowed if used in areas cleared of flammable material.

Other exceptions include persons with a written permit for a prohibited act and those using stove fires that feature a chimney at least five feet long and a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of one/four inch.

Metal fire pans are permitted within a quarter-mile of several river segments, including the Salmon River, the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and the Selway River. Fire pans are also allowed on the Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to Lewiston and on the South Fork of the Snake River from Palisades Dam to Mike Walker Boat Access. These pans must be made of durable metal, measure at least 12 inches by 12 inches and have a three-inch lip. Users must elevate the pans to prevent scorching the soil and must carry out all ash in a sealed container.

The restrictions will remain in effect until fire management officials determine there has been a significant change in fire danger.

Officials advise visitors to check with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the BLM Idaho Falls District or the Idaho Department of Lands for specific local updates before traveling.