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Police conduct multi-agency raid on Pocatello house

KIFI
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today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:16 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Pocatello Police conducted search-warrant at a home on Samuel Street Friday afternoon.

Pocatello Police said the high-risk search warrant was in coordination with neighboring law enforcement agencies and Bannock Area Drug Group Enforcement Squad.

They said the operation was conducted safely and there is no known threat to the public, but the investigation remains active.

They're asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Police said additional information will be released when it becomes available.

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