Woman dead after UTV accident

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- A woman died Friday night, after a UTV accident.

A Fremont County Sheriff's deputy and Island Park EMS responded to the call just before 11 P.M. near Big Springs.

The reporting party, Scott Taylor, told dispatch that he and his wife, Tonya Taylor, had been in a single-vehicle accident and that Tonya was trapped under the UTV and submerged in water.



Officials say Taylor initially attempted to lift the UTV off his wife but was unable to move the vehicle. Taylor lost his phone in the accident and had to run to a nearby cabin and have them call 911.



Both the cabin’s occupant and Scott returned to the scene and attempted to move the vehicle again, unsuccessfully.



Law enforcement arrived on the scene 15 minutes after the call and was able to assist in moving the vehicle enough to get Tonya out from underneath it.

CPR was started immediately, Island Park EMS arrived a few minutes later and CPR continued, along with other life-saving

procedures.

Tonya was transported by ground ambulance and rendezvoused with Air Idaho at Elk Creek, Island Park. The flight crew continued life-saving measures assisted by the ambulance crew and went en route to Madison Memorial Hospital in the ground ambulance so CPR could continue.

Tonya died while en route to the hospital.



The accident is still under further investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office