Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, announces Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor

CNN - US Politics

By Terence Burlij and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, announced Wednesday he would launch a campaign as a Democrat against Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in next year’s midterm election.

In a two-and-a-half minute announcement video, Dowd criticized Republican politicians in Texas, singling out Patrick as “cruel and craven.”

In particular, Dowd criticized Patrick’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas, saying the No. 2 official in the state “didn’t respond to it based on science and prevented local officials from doing the things they needed to do to keep their community safe.”

He slammed Patrick for pushing a bill that allows Texans to openly carry a gun in public without a permit, criticized his response to the Texas power grid failure earlier this year, and accused him of attacking voting rights and waging “a culture war, decimating Roe v. Wade and attacking the diversity of our state.”

“We need more officials to tell the truth, who believe in public service and common sense with common decency for the common good and the idea of servant leadership,” Dowd says in his video, adding, “Dan Patrick believes in none of those, and that is why I’m running for the powerful office of lieutenant governor.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.