Army Gen. Raymond Odierno, who commanded Iraq War strategy, dies at 67

By Sonnet Swire

Gen. Ray Odierno, a retired four-star Army general who commanded US troops during the Iraq War, died Friday of cancer, according to Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence M. Kelly.

Kelly provided a statement from the Odierno family confirming Odierno’s death.

“It is with deep regret that I can confirm the death of General Raymond T. Odierno on October 8th, 2021,” the Odierno family statement reads. “The general died after a brave battle with cancer; his death was not related to COVID. There are no other details to share at this time.”

It continued: “His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy. Funeral service and interment information are not yet available.”

The family’s statement did not specify the location of Odierno’s death. He was 67, according to an Association of the US Army statement confirming his death.

