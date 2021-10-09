Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

CNN - US Politics

By Andy Rose, CNN

Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media that he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. “I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital,” West said on Facebook.

According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19. West said Angela was vaccinated against the coronavirus, but he was not. “Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches,” according to an official Facebook post earlier in the day. “Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”

A post on West’s Facebook said he was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — two drugs that do not have a proven track record of success in treating Covid-19 and public health officials have recommended against using for Covid-19 — as well as the more conventional monoclonal antibody treatment.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

