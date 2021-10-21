How to watch CNN’s town hall with President Joe Biden

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall on Thursday in Baltimore, where he’ll take questions as his administration continues to sell his ambitious legislative agenda to members of Congress and the nation.

The town hall will take place at a critical time for the Biden administration, as the President continues his push to sell the public on his infrastructure plans. Biden is meeting this week with lawmakers to etch out the framework of his infrastructure proposals — a sweeping economic package to expand the social safety net and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The 90-minute event is expected to focus on a range of issues that the Biden administration is grappling with, including voting rights, coronavirus and infrastructure. The event also comes following the White House’s announcement of a detailed plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

Amid the ongoing debate over key pieces of his agenda and on the back end of a challenging stretch in the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are divided over Biden’s approval rating. A recent CNN poll shows that 50% approve while 49% disapprove, largely unchanged from a CNN poll conducted in August and September.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the town hall.

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How can I watch it?

The 90-minute town hall will stream live on CNN.com‘s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Who is moderating?

The event will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall will be held in Baltimore.

Will there be a live audience?

A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state Covid-19 guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

