Pebble Creek hosts soft opening weekend

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - This past weekend, skiers and snowboarders in Inkom couldn't wait to get back on the slopes.

With around 11 inches of snow hitting the ground last week, Pebble Creek was able to hold a soft opening.

Ski Lift Supervisor Mike Rodriguez says a lot of work and patience has went into the start of their season.

"We were able to do a few great projects that really helped compliment us getting open this season," Rodriguez said "In the last two weeks, we've seen a little bit of snowfall that really put us in a good opportunity to get the Aspen open."

Opening weekend couldn't have come fast enough for Trevor Harmon.

"I love Pebble Creek," Harmon said. "It's just like my home for the weekend. They have lots of cool runs in Idaho that no other people have."

Local skier Ethan Symons says it's nice to have a challenging place to ski here in the area.

"It's just so much harder than any other ski resort I've been to," Symons said. "But that makes it more fun and adds more challenge to it, which I just think is fun to be at."

Rodriguez says they are hoping for more snow in the next week to allow the ski area to re-open for the full season the day after Christmas.

"I just want to remind everybody to do your snow dances every day, every night," Rodriguez said. "We are looking forward to an amazing season at Pebble Creek. We all know our favorite place to be when we're here in Southeast Idaho is up at Pebble Creek, so we look forward to seeing guys all soon."