Presidents Day Snow and wind

Cloudy with scattered snow showers today as a slow moving front passes by the upper highlands. Highs in the mid-to-upper 20's with SW Winds 5-15+, making wind chills frigid. There may be some passing sun, but continually mixed with clouds, it will seem wintry. Lows tonight edging to the single digits before plummeting Tuesday night below zero for mountain communities. Looks like we'll start 2-22-22 at 2 degrees. Continued cold mid week, partial cloudiness, highs in the mid teens and ultra cold at night.

Wind Chill Advisory for Lemhi County this morning as front dashes by through 11am.

Road Closure: b/twn First South Street (Ashton) and 4350 East Rd./1900 North Rd (1 mile north of Warm River area). The road is closed

MP 2-12 Ashton to Warm River.

B/twn SH 33 (Tetonia) & SH 47 (Ashton). SH 32 closed from Milepost 0 to Milepost 28, Tetonia-Ashton

Snow problem

