Defense pushes for Oxford High School shooter suspect be placed in juvenile facility

By BRIANNA OWCZARZAK, TREVOR SOCHOCKI

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Ethan Crumbley, the suspect accused of shooting and killing four of his classmates at Oxford High School in November, appeared in court in Oakland County on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in this case and is being held in the Oakland County Jail. His location was the reason for Tuesday’s probable cause hearing. His defense team wants Crumbley moved to the Oakland County Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility. The prosecution argues Crumbley should remain in the jail.

The judge said he would put his decision in writing by the beginning of next week as to whether the alleged school shooter should be transferred or not.

In their opening statement, the prosecution laid out new evidence to show the defendant’s maturity and behavior should keep him in the county jail and not in the Children’s Village.

“In a text thread with his friend, and in his journal, he outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture, and ultimately kill a female classmate. He expressed delight in torturing a family of baby birds,” Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington said.

Other evidence the prosecution mentioned was a video the night before the shooing in which the defendant identified himself as the next school shooter.

The defense said Crumbley was not himself. They also argue this is not the first time an accused murderer has been at the juvenile center.

“In the time leading up to these events that my client was hallucinating, that he was seeing things, he was hearing voices. He was not sleeping. He was extremely anxious. He was not eating properly. And that he had asked his parents to see a therapist,” said Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley’s attorney.

The defense also argued the accused shooter is effectively in solitary confinement since he’s not supposed to be in contact with any adults at the jail, and he would be fine at the Children’s Village.

Three witnesses were called upon on Tuesday including a case worker, a captain from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the manager of the Children’s Village.

Heather Calcaterra is the manager of the children’s village and was the prosecution’s second witness.

“I think first and foremost, safety and security for everyone. I think resources, in terms of staffing and mental health. We don’t know what we don’t know in terms of this particular case and we’ve never had a situation like this involving a school shooting, or a defendant who was going to, you know, use the insanity plea,” Calcaterra said.

The prosecution made the argument he is fine as is, and would be a danger at the juvenile facility.

The defense countered, saying he behaved when he spent about a day at the village.

The prosecution also presented evidence showing the defendant torturing birds and planning to rape and kill a female classmate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.