Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115

By CHARLES F. GARDNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-115 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix. Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 23 points and eight assists to help Milwaukee beat Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 27 points and 11 assists, and De’Andre Hunter had 17 points.