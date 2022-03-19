Gubernatorial candidates talk about the state’s future

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Three of the 2022 gubernatorial candidates shared their plans for Idaho's future tonight.

They gathered at the annual "Lincoln Day" event at Rigby High. It's an annual fundraising event for organizations of the Republican Party.

Governor Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and Edward Humphreys each spoke to the crowded room on a varitey of subjects.

Governor Little shared his thoughts on our economic progress following the covid-19 Pandemic.

"We're the first or second state in recovery from the pandemic," said Governor Little. "We're one of the fastest-growing states or fastest-growing incomes."

While Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke about her goals should she be elected.

"I'm going to do a stronger job of defending our state sovereignty and getting this perverse government, federal government overreach off our backs," said McGeachin. "And I'm going to continue to fight for our traditional conservative values."

Gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys spoke on how his campaign was different than the other candidates.

"There are 1000 above contributions into the Humphrey's campaign than my two major opponents combined," said Humphreys. "We can see everywhere as we travel the state, the signs, the banners are going up. People are really excited to see a candidate that is very different than what they're used to."

Candidates for positions such as Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor also attended.

Voters will have their say on our next leader on November 22nd.