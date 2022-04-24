Dry and warmer for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: We will see the stray light rain and snow showers continue into the early evening before finally disappearing into the late night and overnight hours. Winds will be calm for the night ahead between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures for the morning get down to the 20's and 30's.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be found across the region with no chance of rain or snow for Monday. Winds will only be slightly breezy with winds sticking between 5-15 mph. High temperatures reach into the 50's and 60's.

LONG TERM: Rain and snow come back into the region on Tuesday, but most of it will be light and only stick around the mountains of central ID and western WY. More mountain precipitation continues for Wednesday and Thursday with a stray valley rain shower possible on those days. Wettest day of the week looks to be on Friday with more scattered rain and snow showers across the entire region. Isolated showers are leftover for Saturday before drying up on Sunday. Winds will begin to ramp up and be very gusty on Tuesday. Gusty winds will then look to continue for the remainder of the work week. High temperatures reach the 60's and 70's for Tuesday before dropping back to the upper 40's and 50's for Wednesday. High's then have slight increases and decreases for the rest of the week, but look to mainly stick between the upper 40's to lower 60's.