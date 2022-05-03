A break in the wet weather for Wednesday and Thursday

A brief ridge of high pressure will work back in for Wednesday. We'll still see a few isolated snow and rain showers for areas of Western Wyoming. Our next round of wet weather arrives this Friday and Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of rain and snow, mostly cloudy, with a low into the lower 30's. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the Snake River Plain with a slight chance of snow and rain shower in Western Wyoming. A high into the lower 60's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 60's.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 60's.