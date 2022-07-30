Skip to Content
Cause determined for Moose Fire

Inciweb
Hand Crew on the Moose Fire. Photo courtesy Mike McMillan.

Salmon, Idaho - July 30, 2022 U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations has determined the Moose Fire to be human caused. 

The specific cause and events leading up to the fire are still under investigation, and further information will be available as the inquiry unfolds. 

The Salmon-Challis National Forest would like to remind forest visitors to be careful with all potential sources of wildfire ignition during this period of hot, dry conditions. 

Be mindful of parking vehicles in flammable vegetation and use and disposal of cigarettes.  Take care to secure items on trailers and truck beds, including chains and other metal objects.  Always ensure to drown and thoroughly stir campfires, where allowed during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, prior to your departure. 

With everyone’s cooperation, we can get through the remainder of this challenging season without further incident. 

