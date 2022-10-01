Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0. The Blue Jays began the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Seattle atop the wild-card standings. Ross Stripling and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Toronto shut out the Red Sox for the second straight day. Jansen homered, doubled and singled and Bo Bichette went 4 for 4 as Toronto opened October with a 21-hit outburst, delighting a sellout crowd of 44,612. The Blue Jays are 15-3 against the Red Sox this season, matching the most wins they’ve ever had in a season against a single opponent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.