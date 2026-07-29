Red Flag Warning posted due to high fire danger; Hot temps and thunderstorms

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday, but there is a significant shift toward hot, drier weather. Temperatures will steadily climb, with many spots nearing 100° by Saturday, making it the hottest day of the forecast. Along with the heat, increasing fire danger and lingering wildfire smoke will remain major concerns with our air quality.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM Wednesday for scattered thunderstorms capable of producing lightning strikes and erratic wind gusts. While some storms will bring rainfall, others may produce little precipitation, allowing lightning to spark new wildfires in dry fuels. Thunderstorms may also generate powerful outflow winds of 45 to 55 mph, creating rapidly changing fire behavior and hazardous conditions for firefighters and outdoor recreation.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when weather and fuel conditions combine to create an increased risk of wildfire growth. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and scattered thunderstorms means any new fire starts could spread quickly.

For our Wednesday evening, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms with overnight temperatures falling into the mid 50’s.

Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms with highs reaching the mid-90s.

By Friday, drier air works into the region, with hot air from the south. High temperatures throughout the region will push to the mid and upper 90’s. Some cities like Pocatello, could reach 100°. Afternoon winds could be a little breezy around 15mph.

The hottest weather arrives Saturday, when many lower elevation communities reaching over 100°. The prolonged stretch of heat may create increasing Heat Risk impacts, especially for those spending extended periods outdoors, working in the sun, or participating in recreational activities.

Wildfire smoke will also remain a concern through the coming days, particularly for locations closer to central and western Idaho where active fires continue to burn. Periods of reduced air quality are likely, especially during the morning hours and in mountain valleys. Individuals with asthma, respiratory conditions, or other health concerns should monitor local air quality conditions and take precautions when smoke levels increase.