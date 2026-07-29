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CEI and Battelle Energy Alliance partner to launch new Applied STEM Institute this Fall

CEI
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Published 3:57 PM

Editor's Note: The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI), in partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), will launch the BEA Applied STEM Institute this fall, creating new hands-on learning opportunities and pipeline development for students interested in high-demand STEM fields. BEA operates Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for the Department of Energy. The BEA Applied STEM Institute will leverage INL’s leadership in nuclear energy, integrated energy systems and national security as it develops programming and curriculum.

Located inside CEI’s new Battelle Energy Alliance Future Tech Building in partnership with Frontier Credit Union, the Institute will help students connect classroom learning with real-world applications, emerging technologies and future career pathways.

Beginning in September, the Institute’s initial programming will focus on:

  • Mathematics
  • Nuclear workforce opportunities
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Engineering pathway development

“The BEA Applied STEM Institute represents an exciting new chapter for STEM education in our region,” said Mary Stephenson, associate vice president of K-14 and Rural Initiatives at CEI. “Through our partnership with BEA, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students to explore STEM fields, build confidence through hands-on learning and prepare for high-demand, high-wage careers in Idaho.”

The community will have an opportunity to get a first look at the Institute during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Battelle Energy Alliance Future Tech Building in partnership with Frontier Credit Union on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. Public tours of the new building will follow the ceremony.

Additional information about September programs, registration and future opportunities will be announced in August.

About the BEA Applied STEM Institute

The BEA Applied STEM Institute at College of Eastern Idaho expands access to high-quality STEM education and career-connected learning for high school students. Through hands-on programming and industry partnerships, the Institute will help strengthen the region’s pipeline of future STEM professionals.

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