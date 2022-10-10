Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of Wabanaki studies. The Wabanaki Alliance, Abbe Museum and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine used the state’s open records law to survey school districts. Michael Kebede from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine said teaching about the history of Indigenous people in Maine is not optional — it’s the law.

