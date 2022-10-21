German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament has cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices. The plan has been greeted with suspicion elsewhere in Europe. Lawmakers agreed Friday to let a government economic stabilization fund borrow the money and approved an exemption from a rule that imposes severe limits on running up new debt. Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted that the decision was “good news for all who are looking with concern at their service costs, and for small businesses and companies.” Details of how exactly the plan will work have yet to be finalized.

