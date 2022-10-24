Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Mike McDaniel didn’t say if Jones’ injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. He will miss at least four games. The team is seeking more medical opinions, and McDaniel expects to know more by Wednesday. Jones had to be helped off the field while barely putting any weight on his left leg Sunday. The Dolphins’ secondary has been hit hard by injuries this season.

