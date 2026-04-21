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Local Forecast

Tracking storms and winds and a big cool down

KIFI
By
New
Published 6:00 AM

The  weather is going to change up quickly this week, as we've got rain and snow on the menu by tomorrow.  Today, however, will be great with warm temps and some breezes by afternoon.  Highs in the upper 70's with breezes into the day at 20+mph.  Gusts to beyond 30mph.  

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 degree temperature drop to lows in the lower 40s.  Winds 15-20 with gusts to near 30mph. 

Wednesday brings on an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds 25-30 mph and gustier in and around storms. 

Wednesday night it will rain and be breezy and cold at a round 35 in the city. 

Rain will mix with snow starting Thursday and then change to rain in the afternoon and highs drop to the 50's. 

Thursday night will be wet beginning with rain and then changing to a rain/snow mix overnight. Low below freezing at 29. 

Friday morning brings a 30% chance of snow and even cooler temps later in the day with sun breaking through clouds and 49 in the afternoon. 

20% chance of rain/snow Friday night and 25.

Saturday returning sun and seasonal highs  in the mid 50s. 

Sunday mainly sunny and closer to 60.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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