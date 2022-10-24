Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to have surgery. Coach Brian Daboll did not know how long Bellinger will be sidelined. He added there is a chance he can play again this season. Bellinger was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jags. He was inadvertently poked in the eye through his facemask by cornerback Tre Herndon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.